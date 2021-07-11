Lions thrive thanks to fan support

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Lions have been roaring this season, racking up a 4-1 record and earning a share of first place in the National Arena League.

They’ve been clicking to say the least -- and not just on the field. There’s been a great outpouring of support from the fan base in Columbus and Lions coach Jason Gibson is loving what he’s seeing.

“The turnout of the fan base has been – I’m not going to say shocking – but appreciated,” said Gibson. “The amount of people at the games, even with the restrictions the city is putting on the building this late in the year, is still unbelievable that our turnout is what it is. That’s what’s really kind of knocked me off my feet a little bit.”

It’s more than just attendance at the games. The players and the fans have been making more personal connections, and that’s helped keep things going in the right direction.

“We’ve got booster’s clubs,” Gibson said. “We’ve got fans that give guys travel packets when they get on the road. There’s so much going on right now. I kind of hate that it’s such a short season. I want this to last a little longer, but we’re ready to get after it.”

The Lions get back in action after a two-week layoff next weekend when they travel to Jacksonville to face the Sharks. Kickoff Saturday is set for 7 pm ET at Veterans Memorial Arena.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.