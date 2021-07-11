Muggy End to the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunday brought an extra muggy day to the Chattahoochee Valley with a decent coverage of showers and storms throughout the day. Monday is looking to bring another few rounds of showers and storms to the valley with about a 40% coverage, but slightly less humid air will start to move in during the week. Highs only reach the upper-80s for Monday before 90s return to the area for the remainder of the forecast period. For now, it looks like Tuesday and Wednesday will be our drier days before pop-up showers and storms dominate the forecast again through next weekend.

