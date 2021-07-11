Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

RC Cola Museum holds grand opening in Columbus

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Royal Crown Cola Museum is now officially open on Hamilton Road in Columbus, the birthplace of RC Cola.

Saturday morning, a grand opening celebration was held for the RC Cola Museum and the Georgia Radio Museum and Hall of Fame. The first 100 attendees received RC Cola gifts.

“We have the best collection…nobody has anything that comes close to what we have here,” said Allen Woodall, owner and event organizer.

If you missed Saturday’s grand opening, the RC Cola Museum is open Monday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-85 reopens after crash in Opelika
Thelma’s Kitchen restaurant opens in Columbus
Thelma’s Kitchen restaurant opens in Columbus
New details emerge in Reese Rd. drive-by shooting as suspect appears in court
New details emerge in Reese Rd. drive-by shooting as suspect appears in court
The Columbus Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect involved in the early...
Columbus Police Department issues arrest warrants for fatal hit and run suspect
LaGrange men arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

Fountain City Teen Poetry Slam celebrates 10 years
Former Columbus Mayor Pro Tem Evelyn Turner Pugh dies
Former OfficeMax and Pier 1 Imports buildings in Auburn.
Crunch Fitness opening Auburn location this fall
LaGrange men arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts