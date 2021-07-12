Business Break
ALEA investigates fatal weekend crashes in Bullock, Tallapoosa counties

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to two unrelated fatal wrecks over the weekend.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to two unrelated fatal wrecks over the weekend, one in Tallapoosa County, the other in Bullock County.

The first crash happened Sunday at 4 a.m. on U.S. 29 near the 140 mile marker, approximately three miles south of Union Springs, in Bullock County.

Lytrell Donyell Clark, 42, of Union Springs, was driving a 2017 Lexus GS 350 when the vehicle ran off the roadway, struck a guardrail, then went airborne before landing in a ditch.

Clark was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The second fatal crash happened Sunday around 2:30 p.m. on Elkins Road, approximately three miles south of Tallassee, in Tallapoosa County.

The single-vehicle crash claimed the life of Monroe, Ga., resident Aaron Marsh Jr., 45, who was driving a 2006 Toyota Tundra when it ran off the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.

Marsh was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on the scene.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate both crashes.

