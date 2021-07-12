Business Break
CVCC to host vaccine clinic this week

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chattahoochee Valley Community College is holding a vaccine clinic this Friday for the public.

The school is partnering with the Alabama Department of Public Health to host the event.

The clinic will start at 9 a.m. and run until 2 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered to everyone 12 years of age and older.

For those 18 and younger, a parent consent form will be required.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

