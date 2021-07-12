Business Break
Decent Rain Coverage for the Start of the Week

By Lauren Linahan
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Unsettled summer weather will continue to dominate the forecast as we embark upon the new work week, so keep the umbrella and WTVM Weather app handy, of course. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s for Monday and Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies during the heat of the day. Rain coverage will be around 50-60% during the afternoon and evening hours to start the week and drop down to 40-50% coverage for the rest of the work week. Temperatures will get at least closer to 90 by mid-week, and low 90s look like a possibility over the weekend too. So, generally temperatures will continue to trend slightly below or near average over the next week. In news that surprises no one for July, the humidity doesn’t look to let up any time soon. By next week, we haven’t seen any signs of the weather pattern changing that much, but we’ll keep you posted. Good news is, we don’t anticipate any developments in the tropics over the next week or so either!

