Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Final farewells to be said today for slain Georgia golf pro

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNESAW, Ga. - Family and friends will hold a funeral today for golf pro Gene Siller, who was shot dead July 3 at a Kennesaw country club along with two other men.

Siller is survived by his wife and two sons.

Police believe Siller was killed because he witnessed a crime.

Bryan Rhoden faces three counts of murder for those killings.

MORE | Richmond County deputies looking for wanted man

Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox said Rhoden was taken into custody Thursday evening in Chamblee.

Police say golf pro Eugene Siller was gunned down Saturday when he went to find out why a pickup truck had driven onto the 10th green at Pinetree Country Club.

Authorities say Rhoden had driven the truck onto the course, and he left the truck on the course with the two other bodies in the bed.

Both had been fatally shot. They were identified as 46-year-old Henry Valdez of California and 76-year-old Paul Pierson of Kansas.

Police haven’t said what prompted the violence.

The slaying happened amid a deadly crime wave across the two-state region as well as the U.S. At least 150 people were shot to death across the country over the holiday weekend.

Friends have been saying they couldn’t imagine why Siller would be killed.

“No one would set out with calculated evil, to set out and do something wrong to Gene,” said friend Rand Eberhard. “Gene was a bringer of light. The goodness of God. He was a peaceful dude. He built community. Didn’t have one enemy.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Columbus Mayor Pro Tem Evelyn Turner Pugh dies
Thelma’s Kitchen restaurant opens in Columbus
Thelma’s Kitchen restaurant opens in Columbus
LaGrange man facing sexual battery, false imprisonment charges
RC Cola Museum holds grand opening in Columbus
LaGrange men arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

Police lights
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. 29 in Bullock Co.
Braves react to Ronald Acuña's season-ending injury
Braves react to Ronald Acuña's season-ending injury
Officer Devonte Allen receives 2020 Officer of the Year award
LaFayette police officer receives 2020 Officer of the Year award
East Alabama church hosts drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic