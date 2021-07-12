Business Break
Fire crews respond to small fire at Hostess Brands on Victory Dr. in Columbus

Columbus fire crews responded to a small fire at the Hostess Brands factory Monday afternoon.
Columbus fire crews responded to a small fire at the Hostess Brands factory Monday afternoon.(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus fire crews responded to a small fire at the Hostess Brands factory Monday afternoon.

Columbus Fire Marshall and Division Chief John Shull says the incident was started when production equipment caught fire. There was a delay in a product coming through the line and it got too hot.

No injuries were reported.

