Georgia schools invited to apply for tests of lead in water

Georgia schools are invited to apply for tests of lead in water.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A group that will test for lead in drinking water at Georgia public schools is inviting schools to apply for the testing program.

RTI International, a North Carolina nonprofit, began accepting applications Tuesday. The program is free to schools, with costs paid by a $980,000 federal grant.

Up to 800 schools can apply. Other schools, as well as child care centers, are likely to be invited to apply later this year.

RTI says it will provide low-cost recommendations on how to remove lead from drinking and cooking water. A school or district would be responsible for fixing any problems.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

