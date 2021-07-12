Business Break
Local dance club resumes lessons after COVID-19 hiatus

Country line dancing
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local dance club is resuming weekly dance lessons.

Let’s Dance Y’all of Columbus has dance lessons available to the public every Monday. Each week attending participants will learn country western line dancing from 6 - 7 p.m. and ballroom dancing from 7 - 8 p.m.

Bringing a dance partner is not required and comfortable clothes and shoes are suggested. Admission is $5 per person and is paid at the door.

“Everyone is welcome. It’s just a lot of fun,” said Len Clegg, founder of the club.

Lessons take place at Hilton Terrace Baptist Church located at 2236 Warm Springs Road. Participants can enter through the back door off Gurley Drive.

For more information, visit www.letsdanceyall.com, call 706-587-7044 or email letsdanceyallcolumbus@gmail.com.

