More Storms Ahead; No Big Changes This Week

WTVM Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade wins Southeast EMMY
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Don’t expect any big changes in the weather as we take you through the rest of the week with a 40-50% coverage of rain and storms back in the forecast for the afternoons, evenings, and early nighttime hours. The coverage will likely be a little less on Tuesday from what we saw today, with Wednesday and Thursday potentially being the wettest days ahead. For the weekend, I think we dry things out a bit - the rain coverage will drop back to the 20-40% range and temperatures will recover to the lower 90s in most communities. These will probably be the best and most ‘summer-like’ days in the forecast. Next week could be wet again with scattered showers and storms returning to the forecast, especially by NEXT Tuesday and next Wednesday. Highs will likely drop back to the mid 80s on these wetter days.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

