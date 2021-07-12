Business Break
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. 29 in Bullock Co.

Police lights
Police lights(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Union Springs man.

On July 11 at approximately 3:59 a.m., 42-year-old Lytrell Donyell Clark was driving a 2017 Lexus GS 350 when his vehicle ran off the roadway. His vehicle struck a guardrail, forcing the vehicle airborne before landing in a ditch.

Clark was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. Clark was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash happened on U.S. 29, approximately three miles south of Union Springs in Bullock County.

Troopers with ALEA are continuing to investigate the crash.

