Three-vehicle accident leaves two lanes blocked northbound on I-185

Three-vehicle accident northbound on I-185
Three-vehicle accident northbound on I-185(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police and EMS are on the scene of a three-vehicle accident.

The crash leaves two lanes blocked northbound on I-185 in Columbus, just before exit 7A. Drivers should find an alternate route or proceed the area with caution and expect delays.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 for more details on air and online.

