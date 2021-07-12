Three-vehicle accident leaves two lanes blocked northbound on I-185

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police and EMS are on the scene of a three-vehicle accident.

The crash leaves two lanes blocked northbound on I-185 in Columbus, just before exit 7A. Drivers should find an alternate route or proceed the area with caution and expect delays.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Three-vehicle accident northbound on I-185 (Source: WTVM)

