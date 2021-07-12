Business Break
Turner Co. man indicted for $2.6M fraud scheme

The indictment is not an admission of guilt
By Dave Miller
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - ALBANY, Ga. – A federal grand jury has returned a 12-count indictment charging a Sycamore, resident with bank fraud, money laundering, and making false statements related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Anthony C. Boncimino, 46, of Sycamore, was indicted on July 8, with four counts of bank fraud, four counts of money laundering, and four counts of making false statements. If convicted, the defendant faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine for bank fraud, a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for money laundering and a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for making false statements.

The defendant was released on bond. An indictment is only an accusation, and not a verdict.

According to the filed indictment, Boncimino allegedly submitted at least four fraudulent loan applications to the Small Business Administration (SBA) and third-party banks for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans on behalf of shell companies, although these companies suffered no losses. The Government alleges that these businesses either did not exist, did not conduct business or only existed on paper. As a result of the fraud, Boncimino obtained approximately $2,600,000 in PPP loans, conducting numerous transactions with the money.

“Fraudsters who attempt to capitalize during a global pandemic will face the possibility of federal prosecution for their crimes,” said Peter D. Leary, the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. “Federal investigators will persist in unraveling the often-complex CARES Act fraud schemes and bring criminals to justice.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form HERE.

Small Business Administration-OIG Eastern Region, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, and IRS-Criminal Investigation are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Crane is prosecuting the case.

