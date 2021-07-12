WTVM to host school supply drive for kids

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM is teaming up with Son’s Chevrolet Cadillac of Columbus and Son’s Ford Lincoln of Auburn to host a school supply drive for families across the valley.

Donations are accepted now through July 23rd, and we will have a one day drop off event at our station on Wynnton Road on July 23rd from noon to 6 p.m.

You can drop off donations at our sponsor locations and will benefit The Family Center and Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Chattahoochee valley.

Below is a list of suggested supplies needed:

#2 Pencils

Erasers

Backpacks

Calculators

Binders

Notebooks

Paper

Folders

Scissors

Ballpoint pens

Rulers

Paper clips

