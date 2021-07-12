Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

WTVM to host school supply drive for kids

WTVM to host school supply drive
WTVM to host school supply drive(Source: WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM is teaming up with Son’s Chevrolet Cadillac of Columbus and Son’s Ford Lincoln of Auburn to host a school supply drive for families across the valley.

Donations are accepted now through July 23rd, and we will have a one day drop off event at our station on Wynnton Road on July 23rd from noon to 6 p.m.

You can drop off donations at our sponsor locations and will benefit The Family Center and Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Chattahoochee valley.

Below is a list of suggested supplies needed:

  • #2 Pencils
  • Erasers
  • Backpacks
  • Calculators
  • Binders
  • Notebooks
  • Paper
  • Folders
  • Scissors
  • Ballpoint pens
  • Rulers
  • Paper clips

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Columbus Mayor Pro Tem Evelyn Turner Pugh dies
LaGrange man facing sexual battery, false imprisonment charges
Thelma’s Kitchen restaurant opens in Columbus
Thelma’s Kitchen restaurant opens in Columbus
Three-vehicle accident northbound on I-185
Three-vehicle accident leaves two lanes blocked northbound on I-185
RC Cola Museum holds grand opening in Columbus

Latest News

The new school year is right around the corner, and there’s not a better way to help teachers...
WXTX-Fox 54 to host school supply drive for teachers
Columbus fire crews responded to a small fire at the Hostess Brands factory Monday afternoon.
Fire crews respond to small fire at Hostess Brands on Victory Dr. in Columbus
THE LODGE
BUSINESS BREAK - THE LODGE
The indictment is not an admission of guilt
Turner Co. man indicted for $2.6M fraud scheme