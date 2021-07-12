WXTX-Fox 54 to host school supply drive for teachers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WXTX-Fox 54 is hosting a school supply drive for teachers. The new school year is right around the corner, and there’s not a better way to help teachers prepare than with new supplies!

The event will take place on Saturday, July 24. It will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 11 a.m.

Below is a list of the supplies teachers need:

Paper

Writing utensils

Facial tissue sheets

Hand sanitizer

Notebooks

Binders

White-Out

Calculators

To participate in this drive, you can drive-thru and drop off supplies for our teachers at WXTX-Fox 54 located at 1909 Wynnton Road!

