WXTX-Fox 54 to host school supply drive for teachers
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WXTX-Fox 54 is hosting a school supply drive for teachers. The new school year is right around the corner, and there’s not a better way to help teachers prepare than with new supplies!
The event will take place on Saturday, July 24. It will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 11 a.m.
Below is a list of the supplies teachers need:
- Paper
- Writing utensils
- Facial tissue sheets
- Hand sanitizer
- Notebooks
- Binders
- White-Out
- Calculators
To participate in this drive, you can drive-thru and drop off supplies for our teachers at WXTX-Fox 54 located at 1909 Wynnton Road!
