2 juveniles in custody after Sumter Co. entering auto investigation

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Two juveniles are in custody Tuesday after several entering autos throughout the county were investigated, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the juveniles, ages 13 and 15, are facing multiple charges.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division at (229) 924-4094.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.