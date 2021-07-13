Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Back-to-school tax-free weekend in Alabama

Back-to-school tax-free weekend.
Back-to-school tax-free weekend.(Source: alabamaretail.org)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s 16th annual sales tax holiday for school-related items begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and ends at midnight on Sunday, July 18.

Shoppers will have the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, books and clothing free of the state’s four percent sales or use tax.

Tax-free weekend by the numbers.
Tax-free weekend by the numbers.(Source: alabamaretail.org)

Here is additional information from the Alabama Department of Revenue. Here is additional information from Alabama Retail.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-vehicle accident northbound on I-185
Three-vehicle accident leaves two lanes blocked northbound on I-185
Gov. Kemp: Georgia won’t mandate vaccinations
LaGrange man facing sexual battery, false imprisonment charges
Do you qualify for Child Tax Credit? Find out here!
Do you qualify for Child Tax Credit? Find out here!
Thelma’s Kitchen restaurant opens in Columbus
Thelma’s Kitchen restaurant opens in Columbus

Latest News

A pedestrian is dead Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus.
Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
GROSSMAN LAW FIRM, LLC
BUSINESS BREAK - GROSSMAN LAW FIRM, LLC
MCSD returning to full in-person learning, masks optional
Internet service provider moving headquarters to Opelika