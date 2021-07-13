Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Death toll in Florida condo building collapse rises to 95

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The death toll in the Miami-area condominium building collapse climbed to 95 on Tuesday as crews worked for a 20th day to find victims in the rubble.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 14 people remain unaccounted for in the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside. No one has been found alive since the first hours after the building fell.

With 85 of the victims identified, the mayor noted that the work of identifying the bodies has become more difficult with the passage of time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-vehicle accident northbound on I-185
Three-vehicle accident leaves two lanes blocked northbound on I-185
Gov. Kemp: Georgia won’t mandate vaccinations
LaGrange man facing sexual battery, false imprisonment charges
Do you qualify for Child Tax Credit? Find out here!
Do you qualify for Child Tax Credit? Find out here!
Thelma’s Kitchen restaurant opens in Columbus
Thelma’s Kitchen restaurant opens in Columbus

Latest News

The Caledonia Police Department tweeted that it was investigating both at the Pilot Travel...
Police respond to apparent shooting at Wisconsin gas station
A white crystal substance found concealed inside the peanut shells was tested and came back as...
Officers seize 489 grams of meth being smuggled in peanuts
FILE - In this June 6, 2019 file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the Amazon re:MARS...
Bezos’ Blue Origin gets OK to send him, 3 others to space
Fire Investigators charged Courtney Mayes, 25, with felony aggravated arson on Monday, July 12,...
Taco Bell employee charged with arson after ‘playing with fireworks’ in restaurant