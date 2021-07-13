Business Break
Dougherty Co. jury convicts armed robber in first post-pandemic trial

Dougherty County Courthouse (Source: WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Dougherty County held its first jury trial and verdict against a defendant for armed robbery since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

“On the second-year anniversary of his two armed robberies against two business establishments and their employees in Albany, a Dougherty County jury took just two hours to find Thomas James Daniel guilty of all eight felony counts charged against him,” said Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards. “And this sends a clear and unmistakable message to all would-be criminals using a gun that their violent acts will be prosecuted by this office to the full extent of the law.”

The jury found Daniel committed two separate armed robberies in two locations, one on Mock Road and another on Dawson Road, nearly two hours later on July 12, 2019. Daniel used a handgun when the victims were alone at their businesses on that day, and he ordered them to turn over money, which they did. He then ordered the victims to another part of the business to conceal them from public view and to avoid his apprehension.

Daniel was previously convicted of felonies in Georgia and Kentucky and was sentenced Tuesday as a recidivist to life in prison without the possibility of parole shortly after the jury verdict.

In all, Daniel was convicted on all of his 10-count indictments including two counts of:

  • Armed robbery
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Kidnapping
  • False Imprisonment
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

“The work of your District Attorney’s Office has continued throughout the pandemic,” Edwards said. “But we exist to serve the citizens of our community in the prosecution of crimes, and today, we did that without missing a beat.”

