Family of Hector Arreola settles death lawsuit involving three officers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family of a Columbus man has settled all claims against the Columbus Consolidated Government and other defendants in the lawsuit related to the 2017 arrest and death of Hector Arreola.

The city is paying the Arreola family and estate $500,000 to end all claims against the city and other defendants.

On January 9, 2017, police responded to a call on Moss Drive in Columbus after 30-year-old Hector Arreola called for a welfare check on his mother. When Columbus police officers arrived, they found Arreola high on methamphetamine outside his mother’s home. Later, investigators determined that Arreola resisted officer’s efforts to place him in custody and sustained an injury. The following afternoon, Hector Arreola passed away at Midtown Medical Center.

The Columbus Police Department turned the case over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The GBI discovered that two Columbus police officers responded to the initial call on Moss Drive. A third officer later arrived on the scene to assist after Arreola was handcuffed.

In 2020, the death of Arreola was ruled a homicide, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

The Arreola family is pleased that the matter has been resolved and considers the civil matter closed.

