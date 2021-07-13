Gov. Kemp: Georgia won’t mandate vaccinations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Governor Brian Kemp says that Georgia will not have a mandated order to get residents vaccinated.

Gov. Kemp says he believes it would be a wrong approach during a time in which there is mixed messages about COVID-19 and vaccines from Washington, D.C.

Kemp recommends Georgians talk with their medical providers if they are not comfortable with getting vaccinated.

“Talk to your doctor, talk to the folks at your hospital, ask them, of COVID patients that are coming in now - Are they vaccinated or not? Do you think the vaccine is helping? Ask your doctor that. Ask your local pharmacy that. Ask your family members that have been vaccinated or your faith leaders or other people,” Kemp said.

Kemp added that although private employers can make the decision of mandating coronavirus vaccines, he doesn’t agree with it.

