Internet service provider moving headquarters to Opelika

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A fiber internet and phone service provider is moving its headquarters from Georgia to Alabama.

Point Broadband recently announced the relocation of its headquarters from West Point, Georgia to Opelika, Alabama.

The company is reportedly leasing space in Opelika until its new facility is completed. Officials say the move will bring at least 25 new jobs to the city.

The firm’s services are available to residents and businesses in select rural and suburban areas.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

