Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus

A pedestrian is dead Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is dead Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus.

The incident happened in the 1400 block of Veterans Parkway on July 13 at approximately 5:44 a.m.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan the victim has been identified as 60-year-old Ronald Barksdale. Barskdale was pronounced dead at 6:28 a.m.

Bryan says he needs help identifying the victim’s kin because he is homeless. If anyone knows Barksdale, they should contact the coroner’s office.

