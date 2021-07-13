Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is dead Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus.

The incident happened in the 1400 block of Veterans Parkway on July 13 at approximately 5:44 a.m.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan the victim has been identified as 60-year-old Ronald Barksdale. Barskdale was pronounced dead at 6:28 a.m.

Bryan says he needs help identifying the victim’s kin because he is homeless. If anyone knows Barksdale, they should contact the coroner’s office.

