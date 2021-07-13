Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Renters and utilities assistance program offering help for those in need

By Randi Hildreth
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re struggling to pay your rent or utilities, there are services offered by state agencies to help make ends meet.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Alabama program can help renters by providing emergency funding for costs dating as far back as March 2020. The program offers both emergency rent and utilities funding to help eligible individuals.

“Require the person make 80 percent below the median income, that they were affected by COVID in some way, whether they suffered a financial hardship, directly by illness, or lost their job,” said David Young, Multi-family Administrator of Alabama Housing Finance Authority.

Eligible applicants can submit an application online. You’re also asked to notify your landlord so that he or she can register through the rental assistance program. Both parties must complete the application to receive the emergency funding.

The program has processed 52,000 applications to date, which representatives say are at various stages of review.

So far, 500 cases have been funded totaling $3.9 million.

Viewers reached out to us about backlogs in application review and representatives said Monday they didn’t have a timeline for how quickly applications could be processed, but have hired additional staff to help.

“It’s a major undertaking we have hired a third-party vendor call center and application review services. Funding more cases each week,” said Young.

Leaders also advise checking your email and answering unknown calls because staff are calling applicants to follow up on applications.

The agency has a total of $237 million to spend through September 2022, and the organization says it’s increased the average weekly disbursement to about $750,000 over the last two weeks.

For more information, visit this website.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian is dead Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus.
Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
Gov. Kemp: Georgia won’t mandate vaccinations
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
MCSD returning to full in-person learning, masks optional
A man lost five family members in the Florida condo collapse.
Man loses five family members in Florida condo collapse

Latest News

Family and friends grieve the loss of pedestrian hit and killed on Veterans Pkwy.
Family and friends grieve the loss of pedestrian hit and killed on Veterans Pkwy.
Valley Healthcare System receives $2.8M in federal grants
Funeral services announced for Evelyn Turner Pugh
Funeral services announced for Evelyn Turner Pugh
Restaurants across the Fountain City still experiencing staffing woes
Restaurants across the Fountain City still experiencing staffing woes
Columbus trash fees could be waived a month
Columbus trash fees could be waived a month