A Rinse and Repeat Forecast

Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
((Source: WTVM))
By Lauren Linahan
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The forecast remains pretty stagnant for the work week as unsettled summer weather brings a chance of showers and storms each afternoon and evening. With more clouds and decent rain coverage around during the heat of the day, high temperatures will hang out in the upper 80s today and make a run at 90 over the next few days. Rain coverage will be around 40-50% each day with best chance as always during the afternoon and evening hours – par for the course during the summertime. For now, the weekend has been trending drier with only a few pop-up storms possible. So, with more consistent sunshine in the mix by then, temperatures should more easily climb into the low 90s.

As for next week, the weather pattern looks to turn even more unsettled as a front moving in from the north stalls out over the Chattahoochee Valley. This feature will enhance rain coverage even more, so prepare for some more wet weather and the trend of lower than average temperatures to continue with highs likely only in the 80s. Fortunately, the tropics remain quiet, and we don’t anticipate any activity or development over the next week.

Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.

