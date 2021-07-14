Business Break
Columbus trash fees could be waived a month

By Cindy Centofanti
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus residents may soon notice a cheaper utility bill if the city council agrees to waive trash collection fees.

Residents say they’re frustrated that it’s been taking weeks for their trash to be picked up. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, an ordinance was proposed to help alleviate some of that stress.

Officials are considering using the Integrated Waste Fund to pay trash collection fees for Columbus residents for a month.

As for the cause of the delay with garbage pickup, Public Works Director Michael Criddle says COVID is to blame. “We have not been able to perform the services that citizens require and demand. And a lot of it’s - we’re still recovering from COVID. The world thinks COVID is over and it’s definitely not. I mean we have never recovered. The year has been terrible for over a year now and we still have people out with COVID. We still had issues hiring drivers.”

With the average garbage collection fee running about $18 or else, the estimates of total revenue will be taken from the 2022 Integrated Waste Fund. This cost will be about $1 million.

Councilors are expected to take a vote on this later this month.

