Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Department of Juvenile Justice to hold job fair in Columbus

Department of Juvenile Justice to hold job fair in Columbus
Department of Juvenile Justice to hold job fair in Columbus(Source: Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice is holding a job fair.

The event will take place on July 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Aaron Cohn Regional Youth Detention Center located at 7700 Chattsworth Road.

The department is currently looking to hire juvenile correctional officers, housekeepers and food service workers for the Aaron Cohn Regional Youth Detention Center.

On-site interviews will be conducted, along with contingent hiring offers. Individuals interested in applying should bring their valid driver’s license or two forms of identification.

For more information, contact 404-294-3431.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian is dead Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus.
Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
Gov. Kemp: Georgia won’t mandate vaccinations
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
A man lost five family members in the Florida condo collapse.
Man loses five family members in Florida condo collapse
MCSD returning to full in-person learning, masks optional

Latest News

John Doe 44
FBI looking for man who may have information on a child sexual assault victim
Opelika police searching for breaking and entering suspect
Opelika police releases surveillance photos of breaking and entering suspect
PASSENGER INJURY
LEGAL BREAK - PASSENGER INJURY
Family and friends grieve the loss of pedestrian hit and killed on Veterans Pkwy.
Family and friends grieve the loss of pedestrian hit and killed on Veterans Pkwy.