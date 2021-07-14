Department of Juvenile Justice to hold job fair in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice is holding a job fair.

The event will take place on July 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Aaron Cohn Regional Youth Detention Center located at 7700 Chattsworth Road.

The department is currently looking to hire juvenile correctional officers, housekeepers and food service workers for the Aaron Cohn Regional Youth Detention Center.

On-site interviews will be conducted, along with contingent hiring offers. Individuals interested in applying should bring their valid driver’s license or two forms of identification.

For more information, contact 404-294-3431.

