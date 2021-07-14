Business Break
Funeral services announced for Evelyn Turner Pugh

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the community is still mourning the loss of long time Columbus city council member Evelyn Turner Pugh, her funeral is set for this Monday at 11 a.m. at Revelations Baptist Church on Allen Drive.

Visitation will be this Sunday from 12 to 3 p.m. at Progressive Funeral Home. The interment will be in Fort Mitchell.

The former Columbus Mayor Pro Tem lost her battle with Parkinson’s disease this past Saturday.

Turner Pugh served the Columbus community in many different ways for over 30 years. She retired from city council’s District four seat in October of 2019 due to health challenges.

