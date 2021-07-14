Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates elevator malfunction at Lee County Courthouse, sheriff’s deputy injured in fall

(KCRG)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an elevator malfunction that left one sheriff’s deputy injured at the Lee County Courthouse.

According to Lee Co. Sheriff Jay Jones, on Wednesday morning, at the Lee County Courthouse, a Lee County deputy sheriff was assigned to the court security division. He was on the second floor, got on the elevator to go to the first floor when the elevator had a mechanical failure, and dropped to the first floor. The elevator is a two floor elevator.

The sheriff’s deputy complained of back, neck, and leg pain and was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. There is no update on his injuries.

According to Lee Co. Sheriff Jay Jones, the elevator was last inspected May 2021.

The elevator is currently closed and not operational.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian is dead Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus.
Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
Gov. Kemp: Georgia won’t mandate vaccinations
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
A man lost five family members in the Florida condo collapse.
Man loses five family members in Florida condo collapse
MCSD returning to full in-person learning, masks optional

Latest News

Department of Juvenile Justice to hold job fair in Columbus
Department of Juvenile Justice to hold job fair in Columbus
John Doe 44
FBI looking for man who may have information on a child sexual assault victim
Opelika police searching for breaking and entering suspect
Opelika police releases surveillance photos of breaking and entering suspect
PASSENGER INJURY
LEGAL BREAK - PASSENGER INJURY