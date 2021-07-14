Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates elevator malfunction at Lee County Courthouse, sheriff’s deputy injured in fall

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an elevator malfunction that left one sheriff’s deputy injured at the Lee County Courthouse.

According to Lee Co. Sheriff Jay Jones, on Wednesday morning, at the Lee County Courthouse, a Lee County deputy sheriff was assigned to the court security division. He was on the second floor, got on the elevator to go to the first floor when the elevator had a mechanical failure, and dropped to the first floor. The elevator is a two floor elevator.

The sheriff’s deputy complained of back, neck, and leg pain and was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. There is no update on his injuries.

According to Lee Co. Sheriff Jay Jones, the elevator was last inspected May 2021.

The elevator is currently closed and not operational.

