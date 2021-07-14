Lions back to work after double bye

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday, the Columbus Lions will take the field for the first time in three weeks against the Jacksonville Sharks. The Lions are currently tied with the Albany Empire for first place in the National Arena League.

“I think we feel great,” said Lions wide receiver Sam Dobbs. “It’s good to see everybody back healthy. We had a few bumps and bruises. It’s good to be back with the team.”

The Lions and Sharks play this Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

