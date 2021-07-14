A Little Bit More Steamy Sunshine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More of the same old, same old for the rest of the work week as we remain stuck in a stagnant weather pattern with each day looking warm, muggy, and featuring some showers and storms in the mix. Rain coverage will be around 30-50% through the end of the work week, and drop to 10-30% over the weekend. The trend toward lower rain chances by the weekend will allow temperatures to more easily climb into the low 90s on Saturday and Sunday versus staying at or below 90 today through Friday. And no surprises here, the humidity will still be running high too.

By next week, we expect an even more unsettled weather pattern to unfold as a front stalls out over the Southeast, bringing higher than average rain coverage again each day. With more clouds and rain around through the middle of next week, afternoon highs will likely drop back into the 80s. The tropics (near our neck of the woods at least) should remain fairly quiet over the next week too.

Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.