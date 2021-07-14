Business Break
More Sun & Storms Through Friday; Drier by the Weekend

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Through Friday, don’t expect any big weather changes with more of those showers and thunderstorms in our forecast each afternoon and evening. On any given day, the storms could pack a punch with heavy rain and gusty winds, and of course plenty of lightning. There will be many that don’t get wet - they will stay hot and humid through the afternoon and evening. For the weekend, I think the overall coverage of rain and storms will be dropping - we’ll forecast a 20-30% coverage for Saturday and Sunday - so more folks will stay dry than will get wet, and it will remain very summer-like. For early next week, a system will break down the weather pattern a bit and stall out over the Southeast. This will enhance the coverage of rain and storms and bring temperatures back down to the mid 80s for Monday through Wednesday - with the chance that we dry things out a bit later next week. We’ll keep an eye on things and keep fine-tuning it for you!

