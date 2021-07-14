New behavioral health pharmacy opening in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new pharmacy in Columbus is designed to help patients have easier access to prescriptions and medical services that they need.

The pharmacy is onsite at New Horizons Behavioral Health and it’s expected to serve thousands of people in Muscogee County and others in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Stanley Ross is one of the first people to get his medication from the new onsite pharmacy and he says it’s been a great experience. “It makes me feel more comfortable, more secure with the medication I’m taking.”

The leading mental health facility has gotten rid of its old pharmacy, opening the new one which offers additional services for patients.

“They offer some services that our pharmacy was unable to provide because of the limited size,” said Susan Gallagher, New Horizons spokeswoman.

Gallagher says the new pharmacy will provide service for the entire spectrum of mental illness.“ The Genoa pharmacy will provide medication for everything from ADHD to schizophrenia.”

Gallagher also says the new pharmacy will provide services such as mailing medication to mental health patients. It will also provide support to ensure patients are taking their medication. “They have a compliance rate of 90% as opposed to the 50% of a traditional pharmacy.”

Ross says he prefers to get his medication from the onsite pharmacy because he is dealing with people who are knowledgeable about his situation. “They know about the side effects, any questions that you have about the side effects - you can ask them and they will know.”

New Horizons Behavioral Health will hold a grand opening celebration at 2100 Comer Ave. on Tuesday, June 20 at 12 p.m. The Genoa Healthcare pharmacy is open Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

