Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Restaurants across the Fountain City still experiencing staffing woes

Restaurants in the Fountain City are still working to fill positions and cut down on the strain brought upon by the pandemic.
By James Giles
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Restaurants in the Fountain City are still working to fill positions and cut down on the strain brought upon by the pandemic.

All across Columbus, now hiring signs fill the streets of restaurants. This is in hopes of helping with the problem of many employees not working during the pandemic.

“That’s a nasty business ya know what I mean. People are eating and stuff like COVID’s still big right now so that’s probably why not many people want to go back to work for places like that,” said Tristen Large, a Columbus man.

Many of the people News Leader 9 spoke with aren’t quite sure what the reason is for the staffing shortages, but employees at Wild Wing Café told News Leader 9 their team wants to see it come to an end.

“Most people know there is a wait. We have explained to people there is a staffing problem so we do appreciate them being considerate with us but we would like people to come to work and give us their attention too.”, said Alan Bartlett, a server at Wild Wing Café. “I’d also like a normal schedule and enough team members to give good service and have enough of a team to run the restaurant the way it should be run.”

According to manager, Angela Montgomery, everyone from managers to servers have been working overtime and sticking together to stop orders from piling up at the restaurant.

“Everyday, every night we got to help out as much as we can to make our customers satisfied because we love our customers. When they walk in the door, we want them to be patient with us because of the short staff we are.”, said Montgomery. “It’s just about patience. You have to have patience.”

Many people told News Leader 9 they hope the ending of federal unemployment benefits will help bring people back to work.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian is dead Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus.
Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
Gov. Kemp: Georgia won’t mandate vaccinations
Three-vehicle accident northbound on I-185
Three-vehicle accident leaves two lanes blocked northbound on I-185
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
LaGrange man facing sexual battery, false imprisonment charges

Latest News

Columbus trash fees could be waived a month
Columbus trash fees could be waived a month
New behavioral health pharmacy opening in Columbus
Alabama State Board of Education discussed critical race theory on July 13, 2021.
Alabama State Board of Education takes up critical race theory
Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.
Ga. Attorney General on federal election lawsuit: ‘It isn’t a lawsuit, it’s a political campaign flier’