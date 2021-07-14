Restaurants across the Fountain City still experiencing staffing woes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Restaurants in the Fountain City are still working to fill positions and cut down on the strain brought upon by the pandemic.

All across Columbus, now hiring signs fill the streets of restaurants. This is in hopes of helping with the problem of many employees not working during the pandemic.

“That’s a nasty business ya know what I mean. People are eating and stuff like COVID’s still big right now so that’s probably why not many people want to go back to work for places like that,” said Tristen Large, a Columbus man.

Many of the people News Leader 9 spoke with aren’t quite sure what the reason is for the staffing shortages, but employees at Wild Wing Café told News Leader 9 their team wants to see it come to an end.

“Most people know there is a wait. We have explained to people there is a staffing problem so we do appreciate them being considerate with us but we would like people to come to work and give us their attention too.”, said Alan Bartlett, a server at Wild Wing Café. “I’d also like a normal schedule and enough team members to give good service and have enough of a team to run the restaurant the way it should be run.”

According to manager, Angela Montgomery, everyone from managers to servers have been working overtime and sticking together to stop orders from piling up at the restaurant.

“Everyday, every night we got to help out as much as we can to make our customers satisfied because we love our customers. When they walk in the door, we want them to be patient with us because of the short staff we are.”, said Montgomery. “It’s just about patience. You have to have patience.”

Many people told News Leader 9 they hope the ending of federal unemployment benefits will help bring people back to work.

