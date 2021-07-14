Used car sales on the rise, customer and local dealer weigh in

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While life is slowly returning back to normal, several Columbus residents are noticing a surge in prices for used cars.

A shortage of new cars is causing more people to shop for used vehicles and some local resident’s say the prices are “ridiculous”.

“I don’t see how somebody could be in the market for a used car right now and get a good deal,” Ivan Pyatt, Columbus resident.

Pyatt, who works across from a local car lot, says he’s also noticed the high price tag of used cars in the area. He says, about two years ago, he went all the way to Atlanta to buy a used car. ”Because the market down here was overpriced, I felt.”

He’s not the only one with that same concern. Harold White, owner of White’s Automotive Center in Columbus, says he’s having a hard time finding used vehicles to sell to customers. “I’ve actually spent most of this year trying to buy cars, but the car prices are so high that it makes it very difficult.”

He says the inflation of prices has been impacting the car industry for years. “Over the last four years, car sales have been through the roof.”

White says the used cars he buys are costing much more than they did before. “Car prices are literally $1,000 - $2,000 above retail at the wholesale auction. The availability of used cars is almost gone.”

News Leader 9 spoke with a couple of other local car salesmen who say they’ve noticed the trade-in value for trucks is also going up. So, it’s a good time to trade in your vehicles.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.