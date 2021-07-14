Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Used car sales on the rise, customer and local dealer weigh in

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While life is slowly returning back to normal, several Columbus residents are noticing a surge in prices for used cars.

A shortage of new cars is causing more people to shop for used vehicles and some local resident’s say the prices are “ridiculous”.

“I don’t see how somebody could be in the market for a used car right now and get a good deal,” Ivan Pyatt, Columbus resident.

Pyatt, who works across from a local car lot, says he’s also noticed the high price tag of used cars in the area. He says, about two years ago, he went all the way to Atlanta to buy a used car. ”Because the market down here was overpriced, I felt.”

He’s not the only one with that same concern. Harold White, owner of White’s Automotive Center in Columbus, says he’s having a hard time finding used vehicles to sell to customers. “I’ve actually spent most of this year trying to buy cars, but the car prices are so high that it makes it very difficult.”

He says the inflation of prices has been impacting the car industry for years. “Over the last four years, car sales have been through the roof.”

White says the used cars he buys are costing much more than they did before. “Car prices are literally $1,000 - $2,000 above retail at the wholesale auction. The availability of used cars is almost gone.”

News Leader 9 spoke with a couple of other local car salesmen who say they’ve noticed the trade-in value for trucks is also going up. So, it’s a good time to trade in your vehicles.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian is dead Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus.
Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
Gov. Kemp: Georgia won’t mandate vaccinations
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
A man lost five family members in the Florida condo collapse.
Man loses five family members in Florida condo collapse
Family and friends grieve the loss of pedestrian hit and killed on Veterans Pkwy.
Family and friends grieve the loss of pedestrian hit and killed on Veterans Pkwy.

Latest News

Two inmate deaths reported this month in Muscogee County
Crash causing delays on Hwy. 280 @ Lee Rd. 86
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates elevator malfunction at Lee County Courthouse, sheriff’s deputy injured in fall
Department of Juvenile Justice to hold job fair in Columbus
Department of Juvenile Justice to hold job fair in Columbus