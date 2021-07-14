Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Valley Healthcare System receives $2.8M in federal grants

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley Healthcare System has received a $2.8 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The company says there are three target areas for the funding: maintaining and increasing capacity, recovery, and enhancing infrastructure.

Valley Healthcare System CEO Sarah Lang said, “The funding through the American Rescue Plan Act fuels our continued COVID-19 outreach and education efforts. It also supplies the needed resources to strengthen our infrastructure and equip us with the ability to create growth throughout our organization.”

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian is dead Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus.
Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
Gov. Kemp: Georgia won’t mandate vaccinations
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
MCSD returning to full in-person learning, masks optional
A man lost five family members in the Florida condo collapse.
Man loses five family members in Florida condo collapse

Latest News

Family and friends grieve the loss of pedestrian hit and killed on Veterans Pkwy.
Family and friends grieve the loss of pedestrian hit and killed on Veterans Pkwy.
Funeral services announced for Evelyn Turner Pugh
Funeral services announced for Evelyn Turner Pugh
Restaurants across the Fountain City still experiencing staffing woes
Restaurants across the Fountain City still experiencing staffing woes
Columbus trash fees could be waived a month
Columbus trash fees could be waived a month