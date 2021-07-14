Valley Healthcare System receives $2.8M in federal grants

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley Healthcare System has received a $2.8 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The company says there are three target areas for the funding: maintaining and increasing capacity, recovery, and enhancing infrastructure.

Valley Healthcare System CEO Sarah Lang said, “The funding through the American Rescue Plan Act fuels our continued COVID-19 outreach and education efforts. It also supplies the needed resources to strengthen our infrastructure and equip us with the ability to create growth throughout our organization.”

