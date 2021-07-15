ADOL urging patience after federal benefits ends

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s been nearly a month since Federal Pandemic Unemployment benefits ended in Alabama.

As people begin to head back to work, there is still a number of Alabamians frustrated because they have yet to receive their remaining weeks’ worth of pay.

The Department of Labor says they are still dealing with an overload of claims, with their same number of employees.

The department says the delay in payments can be the result of either a disqualification or an issue that requires an investigation and that takes time.

“We are doing everything we can to get those payments out,” explained Tara Hutchison, representative with the ADOL. “Keep in mind that we are being very diligent and that we are being vigilant to ensure that fraud is not occurring and that we’re getting the money where it needs to go.”

ADOL did say that since the Federal Unemployment benefits ended, they have seen a drastic decrease in claims.

Officials say there were around 6,000 claims filed last week, down from the more than 110,000 claims filed per week at the height of the pandemic.

