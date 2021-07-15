Business Break
Auburn police investigating reports of assault in Downtown Auburn

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:04 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police are investigating several reports of a male shooting an airsoft gun at people in the downtown area near Sky Bar last night.

Police say the person drove through the area several times around 11:30 p.m.

No reports of any injuries at this time.

Police say the person is driving a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Nissan.

If you saw anything or know anything call Auburn police.

