Balloon release vigil held for “Red” Barksdale in Columbus

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tonight, family and friends of Ronald “Red” Barksdale also known as Columbus’ “dancing man’' gathering to celebrate his life.

They came together in the Arby’s parking lot on veteran’s parkway to share memories of their beloved Red.

After releasing the balloons they danced, which is something Red loved to do. They also listened to some of his favorite artists such as Whitney Houston.

“This is what he would’ve wanted because it represents who he was I believe and that we should celebrate a person’s life the way that they lived here in the earth and so if that’s how he lives in the earth dancing and singing a so this was definitely him and I just saw nothing but love,” said Adren Stallion, cousin of Red.

Red’s funeral will be held at First African Baptist Church on 5th Avenue in Columbus, next wednesday at 1 p.m. The family says the decided to change the location from Progressive Funeral Home due to the number of people expected to attend.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

