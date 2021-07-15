Business Break
Duplicate ballots found in Fulton County

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:08 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A review of mail in ballots in Fulton County made public under Georgia’s new voting law revealed duplicates that appeared before a recount.

One ballot contained a write-in for hip hop star Kanye West and actor Dwayne Johnson.

There is no indication the double-counted ballots influenced the final total votes for either former President Donald Trump or President Joe Biden.

The duplicates would have actually given Biden 27 more votes if they were tabulated. Biden won Georgia by just over 12,000 votes.

