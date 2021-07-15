Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Georgia sees rise in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations

Georgia Coronavirus Update
Georgia Coronavirus Update
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Georgia has risen substantially over the past few weeks, mirroring a national trend that has public health experts worried.

The state’s seven-day average of new cases stood at more than 855 on Tuesday. That’s up from 365 on June 25. Some 676 people were hospitalized with COVID. That’s over 4% of the state’s patient count and up from 423 on June 19.

Both numbers are nowhere near January peaks. But health experts say they show the need for more people to get vaccinated, particularly with the rise of the fast-spreading delta variant of the virus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends grieve the loss of pedestrian hit and killed on Veterans Pkwy.
Family and friends grieve the loss of pedestrian hit and killed on Veterans Pkwy.
Hwy. 280 Northbound @ Lee Rd. 86 reopens after crash
A man lost five family members in the Florida condo collapse.
Man loses five family members in Florida condo collapse
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates elevator malfunction at Lee County Courthouse, sheriff’s deputy injured in fall
Restaurants across the Fountain City still experiencing staffing woes
Restaurants across the Fountain City still experiencing staffing woes

Latest News

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are skyrocketing in more than a dozen states, with nearly 60% of...
COVID-19: 99% of hospital patients are unvaccinated
Piedmont Columbus Regional to require COVID vaccinations for staff
Gov. Ivey has no plans for more health restrictions
Dr. Michelle Fiscus, former Tennessee vaccination chief, said officials gave her no specific...
Former Tenn. vaccine leader talks about firing