Gov. Ivey has no plans for more health restrictions

By Alan Collins
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Despite the increasing spread of the Delta variant, Governor Kay Ivey says there is no need for mandating facemasks or other health restrictions at this time.

“I’m not going to have anything to do with telling people what to do about their health. They got good common sense and they will use it,” she said.

The positivity rate is up to 7.7%, up from 4.8% last week. UAB has seen a 70% increase in Delta variant tests over the last two weeks.

Health leaders are concerned about the contagious variant in a state where only 33% of the population is vaccinated. Ivey continues to advocate that getting a vaccine shot as the best way to combat the pandemic.

“People know we have the vaccine. It’s safe and it’s free. The only thing they have to do is show up and take it,” Ivey said.

Jefferson County health leaders say if the numbers continue to rise, discussions should be held on how to slow the spread of the infectious disease. An Alabama Department of Public Health official said the public can still do the right thing.

”People can take measures to protect themselves without having a mandate. That is getting vaccinated and if you are not vaccinated wear your masks,” Dr. Karen Landers said.

Landers said. the state is entering a dangerous phase right now with the number of positive cases, the Delta variant and the low vaccination rate. She agreed with Governor Ivey vaccinations are the key to ending the pandemic but getting more people to do it is easier said than done..

