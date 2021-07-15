Harris Co. School District looking to fill available bus driver positions
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District’s Transportation Department is looking to fill available bus driver positions for the 2021-2022 school year.
No experience is necessary to apply for this position. The job also provides the following for employees:
- Free Training (Must meet state/school district requirements)
- Full-time insurance benefits available (health, dental/vision/life)
This position is considered a part-time job, which involves driving 180 school days for 4.5 hours per day. Additional hours are available for driving field trips.
Here’s how to apply:
- Visit www.harris.k12.ga.us/employment
- Click on “HCSD Current Job Openings.”
- Click Operations
- Click bus driver
- Click apply
For additional information, call 706-628-4220, extension number 1312.
