Harris Co. School District looking to fill available bus driver positions

Advertisement

Harris Co. School District to hire bus driver positions(Source: Harris County School District)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District’s Transportation Department is looking to fill available bus driver positions for the 2021-2022 school year.

No experience is necessary to apply for this position. The job also provides the following for employees:

  • Free Training (Must meet state/school district requirements)
  • Full-time insurance benefits available (health, dental/vision/life)

This position is considered a part-time job, which involves driving 180 school days for 4.5 hours per day. Additional hours are available for driving field trips.

Here’s how to apply:

For additional information, call 706-628-4220, extension number 1312.

