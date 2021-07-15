Hwy. 280 Northbound @ Lee Rd. 86 reopens after crash

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Hwy. 280 Northbound @ Lee Rd. 86 has reopened after a crash Wednesday evening, according to the Lee County Emergency Management Agency.

First responders were on the scene of the accident for hours. Crews were able to reopen one of the northbound lanes about an hour after the wreck.

There is no word on what caused the accident or if there were any injures.

