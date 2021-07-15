Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

I-16 closed in Treutlen Co. after truck hits overpass

(Georgia Department of Transportation)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TREUTLEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Interstate 16 is closed in both directions in Treutlen County after a truck hit an overpass.

Westbound and eastbound lanes are closed between exit 71-78. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, a truck collided with the overpass and caused it to shift.

GDOT shared pictures of the incident on social media.

Eastbound Detour: Take Exit 71 – Turn Right onto Highway 15, through Soperton, Left onto State Route 46, Left onto SR 56, Re-Enter I-16 at Exit 78

Westbound Detour: Take Exit 78 - Turn Right onto Highway 221 North, Left onto US 80 West, go through town of Adrian, Left onto SR 15, Re-Enter I-16 at Exit 71

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends grieve the loss of pedestrian hit and killed on Veterans Pkwy.
Family and friends grieve the loss of pedestrian hit and killed on Veterans Pkwy.
Hwy. 280 Northbound @ Lee Rd. 86 reopens after crash
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Duplicate ballots found in Fulton County
Duplicate ballots found in Fulton County
A man lost five family members in the Florida condo collapse.
Man loses five family members in Florida condo collapse

Latest News

Hwy. 280 Northbound @ Lee Rd. 86 reopens after crash
Three-vehicle accident northbound on I-185
Three-vehicle accident leaves two lanes blocked northbound on I-185
I-85 reopens after crash in Opelika
The Columbus Police Department and Columbus Fire and EMS crews are on the scene of a car crash.
Columbus police, EMS on scene of car, 18-wheeler crash on 13th St.
Construction set to begin on Cox, Wire Roads roundabout in Auburn