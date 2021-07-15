I-16 closed in Treutlen Co. after truck hits overpass

TREUTLEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Interstate 16 is closed in both directions in Treutlen County after a truck hit an overpass.

Westbound and eastbound lanes are closed between exit 71-78. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, a truck collided with the overpass and caused it to shift.

GDOT shared pictures of the incident on social media.

Crews assessing the damage. Contractors will help remove lift that hit the I-16 bridge.



Plan….



⏺ Demo bridge. Reopen 1 lane in each interstate direction by Saturday July 17



⏺ Continue demo during week. Reopen all lanes by Saturday July 24



🎥🎥🎥 pic.twitter.com/QLZLx5ezOk — GDOT East Traffic (@GDOTEastTraffic) July 15, 2021

Eastbound Detour: Take Exit 71 – Turn Right onto Highway 15, through Soperton, Left onto State Route 46, Left onto SR 56, Re-Enter I-16 at Exit 78

Westbound Detour : Take Exit 78 - Turn Right onto Highway 221 North, Left onto US 80 West, go through town of Adrian, Left onto SR 15, Re-Enter I-16 at Exit 71

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.