Memorial service held for 8 kids killed in deadly crash in Alabama

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Family and friends held a special service for 8 of the 10 people who died in a 17-car pile up on I-65 last month.

The celebration of life was open to the public.

It took place at Church of the Highlands at the Auburn East campus.

The CEO of the Alabama Sheriff’s Youth Ranches, Michael Smith spoke ahead of the service about why it’s such an important step in the grieving and healing process.

“You can be one minute around with teenagers and everything’s laughing and smiling and everything’s okay and then all of a sudden they get a Thought in their mind, and it’s like, oh my gosh, I fall apart...,” said Smith.

Today’s service included singing and praise and worship.

Guards from law enforcement around Alabama also honored the first responders who worked on the scene of the wreck. The horrific wreck in Butler County left 9 children, the youngest just 9 months old and one adult dead.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

