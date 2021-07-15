Business Break
Middleton sends Bucks past Suns to tie NBA Finals at 2-2

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives around Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives around Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Wednesday, July 14, 2021.(Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Khris Middleton’s big finish has the NBA Finals all even.

Middleton scored 40 points, including 10 straight for the Milwaukee Bucks down the stretch to send them past the Phoenix Suns, 109-103 on Wednesday night in Game 4.

Middleton’s hot hand and a big block from Giannis Antetokounmpo gave the Bucks their second straight victory in the first close game of the series.

Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. His streak of 40-point games ended at two but the only number that matters for the Bucks is on the series scoreboard.

Devin Booker scored 42 points for the Suns, but his foul trouble cost them a chance to build a big lead in the second half. Chris Paul struggled through a 5-for-13 night, finishing with 10 points and five turnovers.

Game 5 is Saturday night in Phoenix.

