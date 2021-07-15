More Rain & Storms Friday; Drier by the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The forecast as we take you into Friday will feature similar weather to the last few days - showers and thunderstorms for some in the afternoon and evening, otherwise hot, hazy, and humid weather with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Going into the weekend, I think we’ll dry out just a bit - which should push the afternoon highs back to the lower 90s in most places will less storms around. This will mean more time during the day that we will stay dry and hot. For early next week, the rain coverage will increase again, especially on Monday and Tuesday - this will likely push highs back to the mid 80s with more clouds and showers around. The weather should dry out a bit - getting back to more seasonal conditions - by the middle and end of next week.

