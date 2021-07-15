Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office to hold hiring event

Muscogee County Sheriff's Office to hold hiring event
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office to hold hiring event(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is holding a major hiring event at the Goodwill Community Campus on Cross Country Drive on Thursday, July 22nd.

Job seekers who attend the event can look forward to onsite interactions with members of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and observe equipment and vehicles from various departments.

The hiring event will be held outside where safety guidelines will be in place. All attendees are expected to adhere to social distancing during the entirety of the event.

On the day of the event, individuals should expect the following activities: completion of employment applications, onsite interviews, aptitude and physical agility tests as well as background checks.

Items and documents required the day of the event include:

• Athletic attire and shoes for physical agility test

• Cell phone

• Driver’s license

• Birth certificate

• High school diploma/GED

• Credit report

• College transcripts (if applicable)

• DD-214 (if applicable)

Those who are interested are encouraged to apply online at goodwillsr.org/sheriff before the day of the event. For more information, please contact Goodwill’s Midtown Career Center at (706) 256-1837.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends grieve the loss of pedestrian hit and killed on Veterans Pkwy.
Family and friends grieve the loss of pedestrian hit and killed on Veterans Pkwy.
Hwy. 280 Northbound @ Lee Rd. 86 reopens after crash
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Duplicate ballots found in Fulton County
Duplicate ballots found in Fulton County
A man lost five family members in the Florida condo collapse.
Man loses five family members in Florida condo collapse

Latest News

Harris Co. School District to hire bus driver positions
Harris Co. School District looking to fill available bus driver positions
I-16 closed in Treutlen Co. after truck hits overpass
Columbus Restaurant Week 2021
Yalla PR announces dates and participating restaurants for 2021 Columbus Ga Restaurant Week
Georgia Coronavirus Update
Georgia sees rise in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations