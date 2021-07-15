Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office to hold hiring event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is holding a major hiring event at the Goodwill Community Campus on Cross Country Drive on Thursday, July 22nd.

Job seekers who attend the event can look forward to onsite interactions with members of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and observe equipment and vehicles from various departments.

The hiring event will be held outside where safety guidelines will be in place. All attendees are expected to adhere to social distancing during the entirety of the event.

On the day of the event, individuals should expect the following activities: completion of employment applications, onsite interviews, aptitude and physical agility tests as well as background checks.

Items and documents required the day of the event include:

• Athletic attire and shoes for physical agility test

• Cell phone

• Driver’s license

• Birth certificate

• High school diploma/GED

• Credit report

• College transcripts (if applicable)

• DD-214 (if applicable)

Those who are interested are encouraged to apply online at goodwillsr.org/sheriff before the day of the event. For more information, please contact Goodwill’s Midtown Career Center at (706) 256-1837.

